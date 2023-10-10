Honolulu (KHON2) – The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival in Hawaii, presented by the Moanalua Gardens Foundation, is back, and this year it’s breaking new ground with its first-ever hybrid format.

The 2023 festival marks a return to live, in-person festivities after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. However, it also retains the virtual element introduced in 2020, allowing a wider audience to join in the celebration. This hybrid concept combines the best of both worlds, ensuring that the magic of hula is accessible to all, whether in-person or through screens.

The live festival features traditional cultural celebrations, crafters, local cuisine, and even a concert by the Royal Hawaiian Band. This year, they captured the live event’s excitement on video, creating a two-hour television special to showcase the festival’s highlights. This unique approach ensures that even those unable to attend in person can experience the joy and energy of the event.

“Filming the live event came with its challenges”, according to David Kalama Jr the Executive Director, “such as accommodating the live audience’s view and using different lenses. Still, the dancers’ energy and the magical feeling of a live performance made it all worthwhile.”

Viewers can expect a wonderful showcase of hula and Hawaiian culture during the premiere show, featuring performances by twelve Hālau from O‘ahu, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island. The program also includes special stories from cultural practitioners and messages of aloha from kumu hula, creating a rich tapestry of Hawaiian heritage.

The festival owes its success to generous sponsors like 7-Eleven Hawai‘i, the Office of Native Hawaiian Relations, and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. They invite everyone to tune in on Thursday, October 19, from 7 to 9 pm, on KHON2, to watch this two-hour special and experience the magic of hula and Hawaiian culture. You can also check for rebroadcast information on KHON2.com