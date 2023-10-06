The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, held on July 15th, marked a significant return for the Moanalua Gardens Foundation (MGF) after four years of absence. Joey Keahiolalo, the Executive Director of MGF, and Michael Lee, the Director of Education and Stewardship, joined Living808 to talk about the upcoming show and the foundation.

At the festival, approximately 8,000 Hawaiʻi residents and visitors from around the world gathered to enjoy the festivities. Hālau performances received numerous compliments, and attendees were thrilled to participate in person, sharing their love of hula with a live audience for the first time in four years.

The Virtual 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, premiering on Thursday, October 19 at 7 pm on KHON2, promises to capture all the highlights of the live event. This two-hour show will include performances by twelve top Hālau Hula, both Kahiko and ‘Auana, including two from neighboring islands. Viewers can also look forward to stories about notable figures like kapa demonstrator Kamalu Du Preez and weapons demonstrator Umi Kai, as well as a Royal Hawaiian Band concert clip.

The Prince Lot Hula Festival plays a crucial role in supporting MGF’s education efforts. Michael shared about the organization’s Mālama Kamananui Environmental Education Program and the various courses they offer. These culture-based programs in Kamananui, Moanalua Valley are provided for free.

The Alaka’i Leadership Program, designed for high school students, offers an immersive experience in the history, significance, geology, and ecology of Kamananui Valley. It serves as a living classroom for experiential learning and includes E-STEM activities and leadership training. Students are encouraged to share their knowledge by bringing family and friends on valley tours.

In addition to the Alaka’i Leadership Program, MGF’s Mālama Kamananui program offers various field experiences for students, covering environmental science, plant identification, cultural history, and mālama āina. These programs are available for free to Oahu students and can be scheduled based on availability.

Teachers and schools interested in these programs can contact MGF via email at malamakamananui@gmail.com or visit their website at www.monaluagardensfoundation.org. They offer flexible scheduling options and are open to tailoring programs to meet specific needs.

Tune in on October 19th from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2 to enjoy the Virtual 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival—a spectacular two-hour showcase of hula and cultural activities.

For more information, visit www.moanaluagardensfoundation.org