The Prince Lot Hula Festival is the largest non-competitive hula festival in the islands and you can stream it once again as a dozen hula halau gather to give a special performance. The 2022 virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival, which will take place at the Historic Queen Emma Summer Palace, is being aired on KHON2. Today, David Kalama, President of Kalama Productions, joined Kelly on Living808 to talk about what viewers can expect for the hula festival’s third virtual year.

The 2-hour program of “Laukanaka Ka Hula,” multitudes of hula people gather, will premiere on air on KHON2 Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will also rebroadcast on:

KHII Sunday, Nov. 6 — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CW Sunday, Nov. 13 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

KHII Sunday, Nov. 20 — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

KHON2 Sunday, Nov. 27 — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit moanaluagardensfoundation.org