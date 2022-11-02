The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the world premiere of YUDO. YUDO: THE WAY OF THE BATH is set in a small-town bathhouse called ‘Marukin’, inherited by two estranged brothers. One sees it as an homage to their late father, the other as lucrative real estate for condos. YUDO celebrates Japanese bath culture with playfulness and verve. While the townsfolk see their local bath as a balm for life’s woes, the brothers discover it as a cure for theirs.

Yudo will be on view on O‘ahu on November 3rd at Consolidated Theatres – Ward, November 7th at Consolidated theatres- Kahala, on Kaua‘i on November 18th at Waimea theater and in Hilo on November 20th at the Palace Theatre. To view the full in person schedule, visit hiff.org