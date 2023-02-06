It’s not too late to sign up for the 39th Hawaii Pacific Heath Great Aloha Run and in the next two weeks there are a lot of events happening around town to join in on the fun according to Founder Carole Kai.

“We’ve got so much going on for GAR starting with the Silver Streaks Sunrise Walk for seniors coming up this Saturday at Magic Island and the Keiki GAR will be happening the following Saturday also at Magic Island. Our Sports Health & Fitness Expo on race weekend, February 18th and 19th. The Expo is where all our participants must come to get their race packets and NEW this year, we will be distributing Finisher shirts and Medals at the Expo. We invite everyone to join us and check out some of our awesome vendors, special events like the Warrior Deadlift Showdown and the NULO Pet Food’s Pump for Pups Competition and entertainment all weekend long.”

And you can sign up by either visiting the expo in person, or online at Greataloharun.com