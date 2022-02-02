The 38th Annual Great Aloha Run To Go Virtual for the 2nd Year in a Row

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 38th Annual Great Aloha Run goes virtual to honor CDC and state guidelines.

The annual Great Aloha Run is bringing the community together virtually as they encourage runners to stay healthy during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Just like last year, we’ve gone virtual for 2022 to ensure the health and safety of our community and this year will be even more exciting than last year,” says Carole Kai Onouye, CEO of the Great Aloha Run.

According to Kai Onouye all proceeds from the Great Aloha Run will financially assist scholarship programs and special projects of selected health and human organizations.

Kai Onouye says, “As a thank you for supporting local charities, each participant will receive a finishers t-shirt which has the iconic Aloha Stadium on it along with a finisher medal that will be available at the drive-thru celebration.”

Those looking to participate in the 2022 virtual Great Aloha Run and learn more about the selected charities in partnership with this event can do so via the official Great Aloha Run website.

The Great Aloha Run

www.GreatAlohaRun.com

