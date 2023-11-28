In anticipation of the 34th Islandwide Crafts and Food Expo at the Blaisdell, Maui Manjookies, renowned for their mouthwatering baked confectionary products and exquisite gift baskets, is set to enchant attendees with an array of delightful offerings. The founder and owner of Maui Manjookies, Jannelle Fukuoka, joined Living808 with the details on what she will be offering at the expo this weekend!

The Craft Fair will feature Maui Manjookies’ signature azuki bean manjookies, a sought-after delight that garnered significant interest during preparations for the event. Janelle highlighted the convenience and appeal of their meticulously curated gift baskets, emphasizing their role as a time-saving solution for holiday gifting.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a Manjookie is a unique fusion of a manjoo and cookie, offering a delightful combination of flavors within a hand-rolled treat. They ensure that only the finest and highest-quality ingredients are used in the production of these distinctive creations. Maui Majookies has expanded their offerings to cater to savory taste buds with truffle chips, aptly named loco crack. These chips come in two truffle-flavored variations, accompanied by arare and cuttlefish bits. Another savory option is the hurricane chips, featuring furikake and mochi crunch for an irresistible combination. Yum!

The Craft Fair will showcase Maui Manjookies’ popular creamy peanut butter cookies, a staple favorite among patrons. Excitingly, a new addition to the lineup is the limited-edition chocolate chip with mochi crunch. Patrons are encouraged to seize the opportunity to savor this new creation before supplies run out.

For those unable to attend the Craft Fair, Maui Manjookies offers a convenient online ordering option through www.mauimanjookies.net.