The 33rd Silver Streak Sunrise Walk for senior citizens is coming up this weekend! The walk is geared towards our Kupuna and just like the GAR, it focuses on the promotion of health and wellness. Carol Kai Onouye, president and cofounder of The Great Aloha Run, and AJ Paresa, President of the Hawaii Recreation and Parks Society, joined us today with all of the details.

The course will have check stations where the Seniors get rewarded with an assortment of vegetables that they will take home with them. Once they finish the Magic Island Loop course, they will be rewarded with a special finisher’s shirt and finisher medal.

Registration is open until Friday, April 15th at 11:59 pm.

To register and for more information, visit greataloharun.com.