Honolulu AIDS Walk is back and returning to an in-person this year! Andrew Ogata, Community Relations Manager for the Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center, joined us with the details on the event and the importance of it. “AIDS is not over. We have had some amazing medical advancements and HIV is no longer the death sentence it once was, but people are becoming newly infected every day. 1/3 of all new infections in Hawaii are with someone under the age of 35.”

The walk is on Saturday, June 25th at Kapiolani Park. Registration opens at 8am and the walk will begin at 10am.

For more information and to register for the walk, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/hnlaidswalk22/