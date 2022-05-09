Honolulu (KHON2) – The 31st Annual Honolulu AIDS Walk is back to encourage Hawaii residents to come together to raise money for people living with HIV and HIV prevention on June 25th at Kapiolani Park.

“While HIV is not making front page headlines like it did in the 90’s, it is still very much relevant. We don’t have a cure, we at the Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center serve approximately 720 people living with HIV on the island of Oahu. Also, there are still people becoming newly infected. In Hawaii, approximately one-third of new infections are in young adults ranging from 25 to 34 yearsold,” says Executive Director, Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center.

With over 20 years of working in the HIV field, Lusk has witnessed many significant advancements in the fight against HIV.

Lusk says, “Anti Retroviral Therapies have really advanced. Many treatment options are one or two pills a day. There are also injectable treatment options as well for those that have issues taking pills regularly. We also have great prevention options now, like PrEP which is a once a day pill that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by 98%. Also, there is a new injectable prep that just was released at the end of 2021.”

Those looking to learn more about the efforts put forth at the Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center and to register for the 31st annual Honolulu Aids Walk can do so by logging on their official website.

Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center

Website: www.hhhrc.org

Honolulu Aids Walk:

www.honoluluaidswalk.org