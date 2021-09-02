The 2nd Annual Festival is a celebration of Okinawan food and owned restaurants. From the opening of American Cafe in 1923 to today, there has been over 350 Okinawan owned restaurants in Hawaii. Most of the original restaurants have closed but there is a new generation operating today.

In the spirit of Yuimaaru (communities supporting one another), the Hawaii United Okinawa Association is asking the community (Okinawans and Okinawans-at-Heart) to help support these local Okinawan owned restaurants and food businesses. The first FEASTival was held last year to great success. The 2nd Annual Okinawan FEASTival will run from September 1 -14.

This year, FEASTival is teaming up with the Okinawan Festival! Festival will be virtual this year at okinawanfestival.com on September 4th & 5th.