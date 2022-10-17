The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!

Timed-entry tickets are $13. All day passes that include in and out privileges are $35. To purchase tickets, visit www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com

For a full schedule of artists and chef demonstrations visit www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com/schedule.