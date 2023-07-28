Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival returns with a new production of Shakespeare’s “Measure For Measure”.

What started in 2002, According to Kitsana Dounglomchan, member of The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival, this annual event is meant to be seen and performed, not read in a classroom. This weekend, attendees can attend a production of Measure For Measure.

“The Duke of Vienna, who is in charge of the city, has left. In his place he’s left his deputy, Angelo, in his place. Angelo chooses to start enforcing laws to the letter of the law. This is where Isabella and Claudio come in. Claudio is sentenced to death for getting his fiancé pregnant out of wedlock, and his sister Isabella works to get him freed from death row,” says Kitsana Dounglomchan, Claudio, “Measure For Measure”.

In addition to “Measure For Measure”, attendees can look forward to another production later in the year as a part of the festival.

It’s called “One Uddah Mid’ Summah” and it’ll run from August 18-26 at the Hawaii Mission Houses. The fun thing about this play is it’s adapted from Shakespeare but will be in full pidgin,” says Hal Akiko Isabella, Measure For Measure.

Attendees can buy tickets via its official website. “Measure For Measure” will be running from Thursday to Sunday the rest of the week at The Arts at Mark’s Garage.

The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival:

Website: www.hawaiishakes.org