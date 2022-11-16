Honolulu (KHON2) – The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles, February 5th to honor musical artists from around the world.

Organizers of The Recording Academy have officially announced nominees in all roles of the music industry. Local singer and songwriter Natalie Ai Kamau’u is one of the nominees up for “Best Regional Roots Album.”

The 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. To learn more about other nominees, visit the official Grammy website.

65th GRAMMY Awards: www.grammy.com

The Recording Academy: www.therecordingacademy.com

Social Media Handle: @RecordingAcademy