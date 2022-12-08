Honolulu (KHON2) – Oahu’s allocation event was held at the Ho’okupu Center in Kaka’ako, where more than $300,000 were donated 100 deserving non-profit organizations in support of their respective missions.

The 2022 Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the most fun and entertaining charity events in Hawaii. On Oahu, walkers followed a course starting from Magic Island that will make its way through Waikiki, which benefitted non-profit organizations statewide.

“The Visitor Industry Charity Walk was extremely successful. This was our first Charity Walk to be held in person since 2019, and we were able to raise more than $2.2M statewide,” says Ha’aheo Zablan, General Manager, Kaimana Beach Hotel.

For more information, visit charitywalkhawaii.org or contact the HLTA offices at (808) 923-0407 at any time.