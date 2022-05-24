Honolulu (KHON2) – The 2022 Kauai Poke Fest is bringing all the delicious flavors to garden isle as local chefs and restaurants showcase the poke Hawaii has to offer

The 2022 Kauai Poke Fest will be held on Saturday, May 28 at the Koloa Landing Resort inviting some of Hawaii’s top chefs to to bring the flavors to a unique food competition.

“This year we’re excited to be bringing back the Kauai Poke Fest at Koloa Landing Resort. The annual poke fest features a competition for local restaurants and chefs to showcase the best poke Hawaii has to offer. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of different poke recipes. I will also be hosting a poke demonstration to kick off the event,” says Sam Choy, Local Chef.

According to Choy, the 2022 Kauai Poke Fest is a one-of-a-kind competition encouraging local chefs to come up with their opinion of the best poke recipe.

Choy says, “All the Competitors will receive poke grade ahi and a stipend to purchase their own ingredients. We’ll have local amateur and professional chefs competing against each other with their very own unique poke recipe. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste their poke and rate them by presentation, originality and taste.”

Hawaii residents wanting to attend the 2022 Kauai Poke Fest can purchase tickets via the official Kauai Poke Festival website.

2022 Kauai Poke Fest with Sam Choy & Friends

Koloa Landing Resort

Saturday, May 27, 2022

4:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Website: www.Kauaipokefest.com