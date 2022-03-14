It’s that time of the year again, time to take part in the Imi Pono survey. The first ever was last year, and it continues with a mission to empower Native Hawaiians to thrive here in the islands and continue to build resilient communities.

Dr. Pālama Lee, Director of Research, Evaluation, and Strategy at Liliʻuokalani Trust and Wendy Kay-kah-hio, Strategy Consultant at Kamehameha Schools

The ʻImi Pono survey, which refers to wholeness and balance, is an annual, statewide survey of Hawaii residents. The survey seeks to provide a more complete picture of wellbeing among Native Hawaiians and Hawaii residents. It was conducted for the first time in 2021 and has just reopened in 2022. This year, the survey asks about community engagement, cultural beliefs and practices, leadership, and family practices.

Dr. Palama Lee stressed the importance of the survey. “Often times available data do not provide us a holistic picture of wellbeing, particularly for Native Hawaiians. By expanding beyond conventional measures of health, housing, and education, we can view wellbeing through an indigenous framework that includes local and culturally relevant measures.”

You can access this survey at hawaiiwellbeingsurvey.com.

The survey will remain open until the end of March.