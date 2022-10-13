The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is returning on October 14, 15 and 16 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Over 200 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages, and it is a great opportunity for you to start your Christmas shopping early. Darah Dung, Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Representative, joined us with all of the details.

Darah shared with us a variety of products from one of the most popular vendors – Itadakimasu – owned by Stacy Uyehara. “Stacy’s business provides a unique and vibey Asian gift shop that features many hard to find made-in-Japan items. People line up early to purchase her products and they buy multiple items for Christmas gifts or they buy items for their own usage. Some of her popular items are microwaveable chopstick bowls, useful ice trays, jar scrapers, stand-up rice paddles, original design bag tags and breeze bags. These are cute and practical gift items that can be shared with friends and family at Christmas and throughout the year for birthdays and other occasions.”

All of these items and much more will be available at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. There will be a large variety of products and gift items at over 200 booths at the upcoming fair.

Admission is $5.00 per person and military families and children under 7 years of age are free.

Tickets are available at The Blaisdell Box Office on the days of the event. A $2.00 off Admission Coupon is available at www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com along with more information.

HAWAII HOLIDAY CRAFT & GIFT FAIR

Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

Friday, October 14 – 3 til 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 – 10 a.m. til 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 – 10 a.m. til 5 p.m.

www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com