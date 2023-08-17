The Korean Festival Hawaii is back, and this year, it’s not just about celebrating Korean culture and entertainment—it’s about making a difference. With a heartwarming dedication to supporting Maui Relief Efforts, the festival is gearing up to create a positive impact that resonates far beyond its lively festivities. Gina Nakamura, President of the Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce, and Hyun Kim, Owner of O’Kim’s, joined us with all of the details.

The festival organizers have taken big steps to contribute to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Campaign. A portion of the sales from all scrips will be donated to this campaign, underscoring the festival’s commitment to helping those in need. A dedicated tent in the heart of the festival grounds will serve as a hub for collecting monetary donations, checks, and scrips. Visitors to the festival can also lend their support through the Soju tent. A percentage of all sales from this section will go towards assisting families affected at Island Vintage Coffee on Maui, a testament to the festival’s determination to stand by its community. Hyun has pledged to donate 100% of O’Kim’s Saturday sales to the Aloha United Way.

For festival-goers seeking something new and exciting, this year’s event promises a slew of delightful surprises. The spotlight shines on two headlining acts from Korea: the renowned singer Jeong Hong Il and the talented guitarist 2KM. These artists are set to take the stage at 7pm, delivering performances that are bound to captivate the audience. KPOP enthusiasts have even more reason to rejoice, with an expanded KPOP night that includes a thrilling KPOP singing contest. Hawaii’s own Crossing Rain is also poised to grace the stage, ensuring a diverse and unforgettable entertainment lineup.

This year, the Korean Festival Hawaii will have 18 restaurants—double the number from last year. Among the options is Island Sausage, presenting their Kalbi Sausage and Spicy Korean Sausage. With a multitude of Korean food options available, attendees are in for a culinary treat. Not to be missed is a unique treat inspired by BLACKPINK—a special sherbet from Asato Family!

To learn more about the festival’s offerings, visit www.koreanfesthawaii.com or follow their social media accounts @koreanfestival.