The 10th Annual Friends of Sunset Beach Fundraiser

Friends of Sunset Beach is gearing up for the tenth annual fundraiser, Celebrating the Arts, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. at Waimea Valley Pikake Pavilion.

The evening includes live music, food and beverage from Ke Nui Kitchen, and silent and live auctions with art from some of Hawaii’s most sought after artists. Our featured artist this year is Laie’s Jack Soren. He’s having a big year and we are stoked to have him close out the live auction with a new original piece.

All of the money raised goes directly to providing the supplies and salaries for art and music instructors to teach at Sunset Beach Elementary. Like so many schools in Hawaii, arts education was no longer in the budget at Sunset Beach Elementary. Through this event they’ve not only served the approximately 450 Sunset Beach Elementary students but also 700 more children throughout the year, hosting pop-up art tents at community events over the last 10 years.

For more information visit www.friendsofsunsetbeach.org/fundraiser/