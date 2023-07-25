In the heart of Hawaiʻi Kai, a delectable fusion of authentic Texas BBQ and beloved local flavors has emerged at TEX 808, a new restaurant that’s quickly making a name for itself. We had the pleasure of sitting down with the team behind TEX 808 to learn more about their mouthwatering menu, popular dishes, and the role technology plays in their operations. Kelly went out to talk with Jared Hupp and Matt Stula of the restaurant to learn the details on their food and connection with Hawaiian Telcom.

The TEX 808 experience revolves around the mantra of “Low and Slow.” Texas BBQ is all about savoring the rich flavors of smoked meats cooked at a low temperature for an extended period. To achieve this, TEX 808 meticulously rubs all their meats with their signature TEX 808 Dry rub and lets them smoke for up to 12 hours in their smokers, resulting in juicy, tender, and unforgettable flavors. Among their incredible array of dishes, the double meat plate reigns as the crowd favorite. Diners can indulge in their choice of two delectable meats, along with a side and slaw. A close contender for popularity is their street tacos, which have captured the hearts and taste buds of many patrons.

In a nod to the island’s local palate, TEX 808 has added a Hawaiian twist to some dishes. Their Brisket Loco Moco, featuring luscious slow-smoked brisket, is a hit among guests. The Smoked Kalbi plate is equally beloved, boasting thick-cut Kalbi marinated in a Hawaiian BBQ sauce, slowly smoked to perfection. Once you try these dishes, it’s hard to go back to anything else on the menu.

As with any modern restaurant, technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring smooth operations and guest satisfaction. In 2023, staying connected is crucial, and TEX 808 relies on technology for various aspects of their business. From managing their point-of-sale system, processing online orders, and coordinating delivery services to providing entertainment through radio and TV screens, a reliable internet connection is a necessity. When it comes to ensuring their technological needs are met, TEX 808 entrusts Hawaiian Telcom’s FiOptics. With its robust and reliable internet connection, FiOptics empowers the restaurant to deliver seamless experiences to its patrons while keeping their operations running smoothly behind the scenes.

