TeppanLegend Featured at Food & New Product Show

Honolulu (KHON2)- TeppanLegend will bring its popular plate lunches to the Food & New Product Show for guests to experience Teppanyaki style local favorites by Owner Kevin Achay.

“Teppan in Japanese means iron plate, referring to the grill that we cook on while performing,” explains Achay. “I won a Benihana video competition and it allowed me to travel to different countries to learn from some of the greatest teppanyaki head chefs in the world. I came back to Hawaii with that money and was on fire to start a food truck. It was only right to name my food truck after the blessing that got me here.”

Teppanlegend will be serving a few of their most popular items: salmon katsu, a panko battered sashimi grade salmon topped with our special spicy mayo and unagi sauce, garlic steak

teppanyaki sirloin topped with a generous portion of garlic and crispy fat, special marinated kalbi that you can even have as a combination with the salmon katsu

Teppanlegend specializes in different forms of catering.

You can order by pan, do full service caterings, get a food truck at your event, or get a private dinner where the teppanlegend teppanyaki experience comes to you with a full show, fires, tricks, and more.

You can find TeppanLegend by calling 469-7533.

You can also email us your catering inquiries to teppanlegend@gmail.com

Website: http://teppanlegend.com

Instagram: @teppanlegend website teppanlegend.com

EVENT INFORMATION

THE FOOD AND NEW PRODUCT SHOW AT THE BLAISDELL EXHIBITION HALL

Date & Times:

Friday, October 11th 5pm-9pm

Saturday, October 12th 10am-9pm

Sunday, October 13th 10am-5pm

Ticket Prices:

Gen Admission $4

Military & Seniors 60+ $3

Kids 12 & under FREE

What to expect:

Food Samples Galore

Crafters Village

New Products

Plant Sale

Giveaways & Prizes

Entertainment