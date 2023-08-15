Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for its vibrant colors and exclusive prints, TEN TOMORROW offers year-round basics, which are proudly manufactured in Hawaii.

Based in Honolulu, Hawaii TEN TOMORROW draws inspiration from Hawaii’s natural scenery, with an effortless fashion that’s both trendy and fresh for any season.

“We noticed a lot of bright colors this season paired with neutral earth tones. Our Lehua Collection really brings out pops of orange and red. But we wanted to make sure it was balanced with the creams, mustard, and neutral tones too,” says Summer Shiigi, Owner, TEN TOMORROW.

According to Shiigi, TEN TOMORROW encourages its customers to mix and match pieces with current wardrobe or wear in various ways.

Shiigi says, “Our Brooke Top is my go-to favorite. It’s as comfy as a t-shirt but with a little style. You can wear it on/off the shoulder and layer with jackets.”

TEN TOMORROW is located in Kaimuki, on 11th Avenue. Shoppers can find full collections, visit its workspace, and shop from other local brands.

TEN TOMORROW:

Website: www.tentomorrow.com

Address: 1114 11th Ave. Honolulu, HI 96816