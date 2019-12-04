Tea Chest Hawaii Debuts Rare Haleakala Tea

Honolulu (KHON2) – A new tea crafted by Maui Tea Farm called Haleakala is creating a buzz as one of the rarest teas in the world.

Tea Chest Hawaii CEO Byron Goo debuted the new Haleakala Tea on Living808, saying “Haleakala tea is the first to come out of a USDA grant to propagate tea around the state that we received five years ago. Grown by Maui Tea Farm, only a few pounds of this tea are brought to market each month making it one of the rarest teas in the world today.”

You can sample the Haleakala Tea at a special event with Halekulani at the hotel’s Orchids restaurant Saturday, December 7 at 3pm. The Haleakala tea will debut at Halekulani’s revamped afternoon tea service.

Holiday gift sets are also available for tea enthusiasts this Christmas, featuring some of the company’s 20 count bundle sets that come with three boxes with 20 tea bags each.

Hawaii’s tea industry is growing thanks to local farms in areas with acidic soil, higher elevation, ample sunlight and light rainfall.

“Maui Tea Farm is where we source our teas and the farm sits on the slopes of Maui’s Haleakala at an elevation just over 4,000 feet above sea level,” adds Goo. “It is owned by Alex and Andrea de Roode who both have a deep commitment to growing high quality tea.”

The rare Haleakala tea is processed entirely by hand by Maui Tea Farm’s passionate owners with a flavor that offers accents of dried banana and honey.

