Tayion Clothing Line Helps to Elevate Menswear

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tayion menswear is helping to upgrade men’s fashion with elevated suits.

Owned by Montee Tayion Holland, the mission of Tayion is to bring the chic style to men across the country.

“We are a high fashion clothing company based in the Metro Detroit area, our goal is to bring the elevated and high fashion style to men across America with our one of a kind suit designs,” says Montee Holland, founder and CEO of Tayion.

What started off 14 years ago has garnered the attention of many across the country, including big named companies such as Macy’s and Men’s Warehouse.

Holland says, “We were among a select bunch handpicked from a pool of 3,000 applicants to participate in a diversity retail-vendor development program called The Workshop at Macy’s in New York City. Our company captured the interest of an investment group, MBE Capital Partners LLC, a New York-based global finance lender. They approved a $10M line of credit to scale our collection across the country and abroad.”

Those looking to shop Tayion and learn more information can do so via the official Tayion website.

WEBSITE:

www.Tayion.com