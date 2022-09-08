Tavana McMoore will be back playing at Blue Note Hawaii for two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm.

Tavana will be sharing his new music tonight (Sept. 8) and it’s going to be a little different as he will have two special guests performing with him in each show.

The 6:30pm show will feature Johnny Helm and Yoza, the 9pm show will feature Stephen Inglis and Keahi.

A little fun fact, Tavana recently made a cameo on NCIS: Hawaii. He says, it was a fun experience and had his own trailer. His song Island Days was featured on the show as well.

To get tickets for tonight’s show visit BluenoteHawaii.com.

Tavana McMoore

Website: tavana808.com

Social Media Handles: IG: @tavanaofficial FB: Tavana808