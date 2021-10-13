New Series on KHON2 Showcasing Hawaii Culinary Community and Culture

Honolulu (KHON2) – “Taste Our Love For Hawaii” is an original series on KHON2 which explores the natural beauty of the Hawaiian Islands through a chef’s perspective.

Hosted by chefs Alan Wong and Roy in addition to the show’s executive producer and CEO of the Hawai’i Food and Wine Festival, Denise Yamaguchi, “Taste Our Love For Hawaii” will give KHON2 viewers an in-depth look into the Hawaiian culinary scene, a new point of view Chef Denise Yamaguchi is excited for the people of Hawaii to see.

“I’m excited to share the stories of Hawaii and its people through a local chef. Each episode tells a personal story of a chef while also showcasing the diversity of agricultural resources and products grown, caught and raised here in our islands,” says Denise Yamaguchi, Hashi Founder and co-founder of Hawai’i Food and Wine Festival.

In addition to their new project on KHON2 and co-founding the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, Yamaguchi founded Hashi, a digital platform that shares culinary stories from around the state.

Yamaguchi says, “What’s great about Hashi is that we don’t just highlight chefs, we highlight everyone in the culinary community. People will learn about the stories of mixologists, wine makers and more.”

The first episode of “Taste Our Love For Hawaii” airs Thursday, October 14 at 7PM on KHON2.