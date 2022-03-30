The Taste of Oahu debuted last month at Aloha Stadium, and now it is set to return once a month! The event is family-friendly, with local food, retail vendors, and entertainment this Friday is by Kapena, Christian from Ho’onu’a and friends and Da Braddahs. The event will also feature a large family zone with bouncy houses, obstacle courses, silent disco, and a car show!

Parking is free, adults are $10 pre-sale tickets and $15 at the door. Kids under 5 are free. A portion of all proceeds from the Taste of O’ahu will be going to Ho’ola Na Pua, a non-profit organization that brings awareness and assistance to child sex trafficking victims.

The Taste of O’ahu will be held at Aloha Stadium on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 4pm –10pm.

Visit www.tasteofoahu.org for more information, and to purchase tickets online.