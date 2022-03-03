Taste of O’ahu is a family-friendly event for all ages every first Friday of the month at the Aloha Stadium. It’s a family fun-filled night with some of the best of Hawaii’s entertainers, ono food and local crafters and vendors.

This month’s event is happening on Friday, March 4th from 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm with entertainment from Anuhea and Da Braddahs, DJ Hawaiian Booeyman, classic car show and much more.

There will be local food and retail vendors, a showcase of local talent, entertainment by Anuhea and Da Braddahs. For families, they will have a huge family zone with bouncy houses, obstacle courses, silent disco, the Hawai’i Bicycle League will be here along with a car show.

Millwood ‘Ohana Productions always prioritizes safety at their events and have put a lot of thought into how we can make this a successful event with the Aloha Stadium.

“At the entrance, we will be checking for proof of vaccination or a negative covid test within 48hours,” explains David Millwood, Owner of Millwood ‘Ohana Productions . “We are also happy to have the Department of Health on board to provide FREE vaccinations, including boosters and FREE covid testing onsite.”

Visit www.tasteofoahu.org and purchase tickets online. Parking is free, adults are $10 and kids under 5 are free. They highly encourage purchasing tickets prior to the day of, but guests are also welcome to purchase their tickets at the entrance.

A portion of all proceeds from the Taste of O’ahu will be going to Ho’ola Na Pua, a non-profit organization that brings awareness and assistance to child sex trafficking victims.

Event Details:

Friday, March 4, 2022

4:00pm – 10:00pm

Tickets:

$10.00 – 12 years and older

$5.00 – 6 to 11 years

FREE – 5 years and under

*tickets available online or day of event