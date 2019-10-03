Taste of Hawaiian Airlines Presents Swirl Event as Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Returns

Honolulu (KHON2) – Top chefs and fine wine make the perfect pairing for the 9th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s popular wine-centric event. Hawaiian Airlines Presents Swirl on October 25th at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Living808 got a taste at what’s on the menu for the grazing event which Tannya Joaquin will emcee.

Chef Wade Ueoka, Co-owner of MW Restaurant and Christopher Ramelb, Director of Wine Education at Southern Glazer’s Wines & Spirits of Hawaii joined Tannya on Living808 to share about the top chefs, wine, and mixologists that will be featured at Swirl.

“This will be my sixth year cooking at Hawaii Food & Wine Festival,” says Ueoka. “It’s always a good time to stand along some of the best chefs in the world, while all giving back to our local community. There will be 20 chefs at Swirl, so it’s the best event to taste dishes by all of them, including Lee Anne Wong who I work with as a featured chef of Hawaiian Airlines, Nyesha Arrington, Ravi Kapur, Graham Elliot and more.”

The Festival showcases local ingredients with all participants using Hawaii products.

Chef Wade will be making Mountain View Farms Smoked Bacon Kona Abalone and Chirimen Rice.

As for the wine, expect the best from around the world.

“At this year’s Swirl event, we’re going to be focusing on red wines with some of the best and most exclusive wines from regions around the world like France, Germany, Italy, California, and other regions,” says Rambelb. “The winemakers themselves travel to these events to pour their esteemed labels including Opus One, Quintessa, Grace Family, and Caymus Vineyards, so guests are able to interact with them, ask questions, etc. To dive a little bit deeper into the wines, Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival just announced two wine seminars with our master sommeliers and wine makers, so be sure to check those out.”

There will also be standout white wines, beers and craft cocktails.

All guests will receive a complimentary etched Reidel-glass that they can take home.

The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival kicks off with a sold out dinner on Hawaii Island October 5th, then moves to Maui the weekend of October 18-20, before wrapping on Oahu with a series of fun foodie events October October 24-27.

For tickets, head to the Festival’s website: hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

Grab tickets before they sell-out — it does every year, so you’ll want to get yours early.

Take a look at the lineup of other events, there are chefs from all over the work that are coming to Hawaii for this Festival.

Proceeds benefit local culinary and agricultural programs.

