Taste of Hawaii Food and Wine Festival Oahu Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – The culinary stars are out for the Oahu finale for the state’s premiere epicurean event, the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.

Drew Nieporent, Founder of Myriad Restaurant Group, and local boy turned famed Tribeca Grill Executive Chef Brenton Lee gave Living808 a preview of some of the featured dishes for the Festival’s signature events happening October 25-27.

Drew Nierpont is back at HFWF for his 9th straight year. “I’m happy to bring my executive chef of TriBeCa Grill with me to the Festival this year,” shares Nierpont. “Chef Brenton Lee was actually born and raised in Honolulu. He’s started at Tribeca Grill XX bringing a new creativity to the menus.”

Nierpont & Lee will be featured at Saturday’s Life’s a Beach event at Ko Olina.

Living808 got a taste of the menu featuring local ingredients bu chefs participating in this weekend’s events.

* Raphael Lunetta, Lunetta in Santa Monica (Swirl)

* Island-Style Al Pastor

* Sweet onion-marinated pulehu Pono Farms pig, roasted tomatillo salsa and grilled Maui pineapple served on a warm ‘ulu Masa Hawai‘i tortilla

* Mark Kiffin, The Compound Restaurant in Santa Fe (Fiesta 24/7)

* Roasted Hamakua Mushroom Tacos

* Black mole, Maui onions, micro cilantro, cotija cheese and pickled red onion on a specially-made corn tortilla

* Colin Hazama, The Royal Hawaiian Resort in Honolulu (Ko Olina Life’s A Beach)

* “Dragon Tea-Smoked Onaga”

* Sumida Farms watercress uni emulsion, Asian chicken skin crunch, Hudson Valley foie gras, aromatic Hamakua Mushroom rice and prickly ash

Hawaiian Airlines Presents Swirl, Friday October 25th at the Hawaii Convention Center features 20 top chefs and 20 fine wines and it will be emceed by our own Tannya Joaquin.

The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is a non-profit and proceeds benefit culinary and agricultural education and programs in Hawaii.

For tickets and a look at all events, visit www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com