Local restaurant, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine brings authentic Italian dishes to customers.

Sascha Koki, Marketing Team Member at Taormina, joined Kelly Simek to talk about the amazing food and inspiration for their menu. Taormina’s Regional Executive Chef, Hiro Mimura trained in Italy for five years under fantastic chefs and the Italian Nonnas that he stayed with.

Known for their table side truffle shavings, the Truffle Carbonara was a menu item that Chef created in honor of Taormina’s 10 Year Anniversary and it’s been a hit ever since.

The “Luca Pecorini” (Lamb Chop) is a crowd favorite thanks to Chef Luca Pecorini who gave Chef Hiro his blessing to bring the recipe to Taormina Sicilian Cuisine.

If you’ve always wanted to travel to Italy the “Sarde a Finochetti” (Sardine Pasta) will transport you straight to a seaside restaurant in Sicily.

Taormina offers a 15% Kamaaina Discount during lunch hours with a valid state ID.

To learn more about Taormina Sicilian Cuisine or to make a reservation visit taorminarestaurant.com.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

277 Lewers St. Honolulu, HI 96815

OPEN EVERYDAY

Lunch Hours: 11am-2pm

Dinner Hours: 5pm-9pm

Parking: Validated parking at Embassy Suites

Social Media Handle: @taorminasiciliancuisine