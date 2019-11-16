Tannya & Mikey Test Out Best Health Korea Massage & Wellness Products

Honolulu (KHON2) – Self Care and massages go ‘next level’ with the cool tools available at Health Korea in Ala Moana Center.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis spent the day at the store trying out some of the hot massage, beauty, and wellness products.

Some of the products they highlight include:

1- CF Magic Mask, which uses infrared technology to lighten skin, shrink pores, reduce wrinkles, and prevent hair loss.

2- Skin Iron anti-aging smoothing technology.

3- Nurieye Eye Massager to ease strain from screens and massage the area around your eyes and help circulation of tears to treat dry eye syndrome.

4- Massage Chairs.

Health Korea is located at Ala Moana Center in the Makai wing on the 2nd Floor outside of Target.

You can take advantage of sale prices right now on certain massage chairs as well as 0% financing.

Mention “LIVING808” and get a special gift with your purchase.