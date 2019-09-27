Tannya & Crystal Check Out Macy’s Ala Moana Upgrades & New Shopping Services

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808’s Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci and Tannya Joaquin hit Macy’s Ala Moana together to experience new services that make it easier for you to shop from home, get more done in store, or have the Macy’s team do the work for you.

One of the new options is called Macy’s At Your Service.

This is the spot designated for online order pick-ups as well as assistance with any exchanges and returns.

Customers can shop from the convenience of their home, and Macy’s will let them know when their order is ready for pick-up, mostly within two hours if ordered before 6 p.m.

Customers can also have any item available at macys.com shipped to their local store within six to eight business days.

You can also take advantage of Macy’s Personal Stylist, a complimentary personal shopping service pairing customers with a dedicated lifestyle expert to support all aspects of the Macy’s shopping experience.

This includes expertise in not only fashion and home merchandise but also gifts for friends and family as well as any wedding gift and registry needs to provide a curated experience, tailored to each customer’s personal style, budget and need.

Other new additions that you’ll enjoy include an inhouse Lenscrafters and Liliha Bakery to have breakfast, lunch, or dinner and pick up popular freshly baked goods.

Macy’s Ala Moana’s Store Manager Deemis Cisneros also shared about store upgrades to enhance customers’ shopping experience, including LED lighting, updated flooring and fitting rooms.

Macy’s also keeps your style on point with an It List featuring top fashions.

For their It Lists for fall, check out the links below online.

The It List <<https://www.macys.com/social/the-edit/women/theitlist>>

The It List <<https://www.macys.com/social/the-edit/men/>>

Websites: www.macys.com www.pancistyle.com