Taimane Gardner is all set to light up the Hawaii Theatre with a performance that’s equal parts culture and entertainment. Get ready to groove because she will hit the Hawaii Theatre stage on Friday, August 25th. Wondering what’s in store? Taimane joined Living808 to talk about what we can expect to see at this eagerly awaited gig.

Taimane is excited about the show and hinted that it might just be the gig of the year, if not her entire career. The excitement is real, and there’s a buzz building that this performance is going to be one for the books. Taimane isn’t just the star of the show – she’s the brains behind it too. Back in 2019, she got the ball rolling on the “Hawaiki” project. Her inspiration? A deep-rooted love for her Polynesian heritage. This whole thing is like a heartfelt shout-out to her roots.

The event is shaping up to be a mixed bag of awesomeness. In the second part of the show, she’s bringing her version of “Hawaiki” to life. There’ll be dancers– from Polynesian to contemporary to aerial styles. They won’t just be showing off their dance skills, they’ll be rocking different costumes that match each song’s vibe, and Kealoha – he’s adding a dose of spoken word magic to introduce some of the songs.

After the big “Hawaiki” event, Taimane’s hitting the road. Get ready for a west coast tour, starting from Seattle and making its way down to sunny San Diego.

For tickets and more information, visit hawaiitheatre.com.