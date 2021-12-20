Swipewrap Is Bringing the Fun to Unwrapping Gifts Virtually

Honolulu (KHON2) – Swipewrap is bringing the excitement of unwrapping gifts to loved ones digitally.

This holiday season, customers can now send gifts to friends, family, and loved ones virtually with the convenience of being completely digital.

“Everyone is going to be giving gifts this holiday season, and when you give a gift, it’s exciting and there is the fun experience of unwrapping it and the anticipation of not knowing what’s inside. With Swipewrap, you can give that same excitement and fun, but now you can send that “gifting experience” digitally.” says Tom Knapp-Ramos, Founder of Swipewrap.

Inspired by the excitement of unwrapping gifts during the Christmas season, Knapp-Ramos feels excited to share gifts with loved ones anywhere in the world, with just one click.

Knapp-Ramos says, “Swipewrap is all completely web-based, so anyone can use it from any device without installing an app or creating an account – you can just send a swipewrap. Start by purchasing any gift from anywhere. Then, upload an image, pdf, or link that represents your gift. After that, you will make your gift special by adding your custom wrapping paper – you can upload a family photo, a picture of your face, or even a picture of your pet as the wrapping paper! It’s a lot of fun! And, lastly, you will enter the email address of who you want the swipewrap to be delivered to, and then from there, your recipient will receive it via email and unwrap it!”

To use swipewrap, users are encouraged to follow the step-by-step instructions via their official.

WEBSITE:

www.swipewrap.com