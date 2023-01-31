Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant, the first venue on Maui to be platinum-certified by the Surfrider Foundation, is a favorite among kamaʻāina and visitors alike. Seascape uses only the freshest ingredients, including fish brought in right from Māʻalaea Harbor. They also select grass-fed protein from local island ranches and harvest canoe crops grown by local farmers. Henry Tariga, Executive Chef at Seascape Restaurant, and James Morrison, Director of Food and Beverage at Maui Ocean Center, showed us around the kitchen & restaurant and shared all of the details.

For more information, visit mauioceancenter.com/dine.