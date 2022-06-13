If you are looking for something to do this Saturday, join Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i for the Kaimuki cleanup June 18th from 9am to 2pm, at Aliiolani school on Waialae Ave. There will be live music, workshops, vendors, and more. At 9am, check in at Ali’iolani Elementary School for a mini education session with SCH and protocol. You can sign up for one of the volunteer opportunities, choosing between participating in a cleanup throughout Kaimukī and along Pālolo Stream, or helping with restoration along the bank of the stream. For information you can email at info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org or DM them on Instagram at @sustainablecoastlineshawaii.