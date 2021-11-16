Sustainable Chef Amanda Smith Shares Soup Recipe For Flu Season

Honolulu (KHON2) – Private and sustainable chef, Amanda Smith prepares for flu season with immune-boosting soup.

As a strong believer in sustainable living, local chef Amanda Smith has made a name for herself in Hawaii with her popular organic recipes.

“I grow all my own produce. I believe that most, if not all households should grow their own fruits and vegetables if possible. Knowing that you grow all your own produce, you know that there are no added sugars or preservatives that could be harmful to your body,” says Amanda Smith, sustainable chef.

As Hawaii prepares for flu-season, Smith feels the best way to strengthen ones immune system is to have a diet high in ginger.

Smith says, “Everyone is loving the carrot-ginger soup. Not only is ginger great for overall health, it also contains nutrients that are high in anti-inflammatory, something that is much needed in our system so we don’t get sick this Holiday season.”

Those looking to follow Smith and her recipes are encouraged to follow her on social media, and online.

Amanda’s Carrot-Ginger Soup

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons avocado oil

• 1 1/2 pounds carrots (6 to 7 large carrots), peeled and chopped

• 2 cups quartered and chopped white onion

• Salt

• 1/3 cup of coconut cream

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 2 cups veggie stock

• 4 garlic cloves (peeled)

• Chopped cilantro (for garnish)

• Salt and pepper to taste

I nstructions

* Preheat oven at 400F



• Add chopped carrots ,quartered onions , minced ginger , garlic cloves , avocado oil , and salt pepper to a sheet pan (mix together)

• Place sheet Pan in the oven for 35-40 mins until cooked

• Pull out veggies from the oven and place in a pot on medium to high heat on the stove and add in your veggie broth and let it boil for 4 mins .

• Remove veggies and stock to a blender , blend on high for 2 mins .

• Add in your coconut cream , blend for 2 more mins

• Once complete add into your favorite soup bowl and garnish with cilantro leaves and roasted carrots.