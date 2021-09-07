Sustainable Chef Amanda Smith Creates Pasta For Vegetarians

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local chef, Amanda Smith is bringing the health benefits to the dinner table with a pasta entree, catered to those who choose a plant-based lifestyle.

Known for her creative plant-based recipes, sustainable chef Amanda Smith works with local farmers to create a pasta dish, loaded with health benefits.

“I came up with a rigatoni pasta, with the ulu plant as its main ingredient. Ulu is packed with a lot of nutrients; it offers antioxidants, fiber, iron, vitamin’s A and C, plus so much more,” says Amanda Smith, Sustainable Chef.

Those wanting to learn more about Smith’s recipe’s and her partnership with local farmer’s are encouraged to follow her online and on social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @SustainableYouHawaii

WEBSITE:

www.SustainableYouHawaii.com

Ulu Rigatoni with creamy Avocado dressing

Avocado Dressing:

Ingredients:

• 2 medium avocados (this recipe is quite flavorful. If you prefer a more mild dressing, then simply add in another avocado)

• 1/8 cup lemon juice (or juice of 1 lemon. Lime is fine too)

• 1/4 cup avocado oil

• 3 cloves garlic peeled

• 1 teaspoon of Slow Island Co Yuzu chili paste

• 2 tsp Hawaiian sea salt

• 3/8 cup water (add more for a thinner dressing)

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro

• 1 tsp of local honey



Instructions:

• Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender or food processor.

• Combine until smooth.



Ulu Rigatoni Pasta:



Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp avocado oil

• 10 oz Ulu Rigatoni pasta (Cozy Bowl)

• 1/4 of red onion thinly sliced

• 1 small bowl of grape tomatoes red and orange, halved

• 1/3 cup of freshly chopped cilantro

• 1/3 cup of sliced bell pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon of Hawaiian sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon of pepper



Instructions For the Pasta:

• Heat water in a large sauce pan on medium-high heat Cook Ulu Rigatoni pasta for 3 minutes

• Allow pasta to cool and drizzle avocado oil , mix in the oil to help the pasta not to stick .

• Add your Avocado dressing , mix well, then add in your sliced tomatoes , sliced onions, sliced bell peppers, mix together , top with your chopped cilantro top , add salt and pepper if desired.







