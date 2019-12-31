Surprise bags for New Years “Fukubukuro”

DFS T Galleria on New Years day is the place to be. Fukubukuro means surprise bags and you can enjoy great savings on best-selling brands with a lucky Fukubukuro bag – only on January 1st, with limited quantities available. At 8AM on January 1, the first 300 visitors at the store’s Kalakaua Avenue entrance will receive a $20 gift coupon. You may also enjoy a traditional Japanese Taiko performance before the store opens. Explore local favorites from Hawaii and receive free samples and demos as you shop. For more information visit http://dfs.com