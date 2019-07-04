Surf’s up at Doris Duke Theatre

Surfing like you’ve never seen it stars in a film festival that’s coming to the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art. The 12th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival is happening July 6 – August 4.

The opening night film this year is White Rhino, which focuses on the super swells that hit the south Pacific from 2011 to 2012. It stars the likes of Nathan Fletcher, Bruce Irons, Kalani Chapman, Kohl Christensen and photographer Brian Bielmann. They’re excited to also have the director of the film, Brent Storm, to do post-screening discussions after each screening.

The festival’s goal was to create the programming to be as inclusive as possible so they create a Surf Like a Girl program. It includes the film, Introducing the Super Stoked Surf Mamas of Pleasure Point, and the director of the film, Elizabeth Pepin Silva and surf mama Katie Loggins will also be at the festival.

Aside from those programs they’ll be screening well-made surfer profiles like And Two If by Sea which looks at the careers of twin pro-surfers, CJ and Damien Hobgood and the extremely intimate TROUBLE: The Lisa Andersen Story, which tells an important story about the women’s experience in professional surfing.

Another feature in the festival this year is In Dancing Days of Dawn, directed by Chris “Mowgli” Miyashiro, who was born and raised in Hawai’i. He’ll be home to attend the screenings during our festival as well.

In addition, The Honolulu Surf Film Festival is honoring the history by working with the Bishop Museum for a free talk with DeSoto Brown on the upcoming Mai Kinohi Mai: Surfing in Hawaii exhibit on their campus.

One of the highest priorities is to honor the history and culture importance that surfing has to the local community. Local photographer Zak Noyle is partnering with Doris Duke Theater to showcase a program of shorts submitted by local professional and amateur filmmakers.

The museum is located on Beretania Street, across from Thomas square, and just celebrated its 92nd birthday. HoMA is the state’s leading arts institution, and is a cultural hub for visual and performing arts. We have a really broad permanent collection that includes contemporary Hawaii artists in our Arts of Hawaiʻi gallery, masterworks by Western artists like Monet and O’Keeffe, and the third-largest collection of Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock prints in the country. We also show special exhibitions throughout the year, and of course we have the Doris Duke Theatre.

Event Info:

12th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art

July 6 – August 4, 2019

Opening Reception Saturday, July 6

Visit museum website for film lineup and tickets

Website: http://honolulumuseum.org