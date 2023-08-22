On Living808, we love to shed light on organizations making a positive impact in our community. Today, we spoke with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), an entity that has been serving Hawaii’s military `ohana since 1917. We spoke with Laurie Moore, Executive Director, and Randi Jeung, Marketing Director, who shared insights into their diverse array of programs and services aimed at strengthening the bonds within the military community.

One of the standout initiatives is the “Operation Ride Home,” set to open its application process on September 11. This program offers a lifeline to military members, allowing them to be reunited with their families during the holiday season. Similarly, “Operation Holiday Joy” on October 16 brings joy and festivities to military families, and the “Military Children’s Ball” on October 14 celebrates the resilience and spirit of the youngest members of the military community.

However, the ASYMCA’s reach extends beyond celebrations. They respond rapidly to emergencies, as demonstrated by their swift action during the recent wildfires on Maui. The organization’s commitment to aiding those in need, even in the face of adversity, showcases their dedication to their mission.

When discussing the greatest needs within Hawaii’s military community, they highlighted the pressing situation in Maui. They view it as an urgent example of the need for emergency relief efforts. Beyond these immediate concerns, their ongoing focus is on programs that support military families by addressing various aspects of their lives. This includes family resiliency, early childhood and youth development, food security, and promoting healthy living.

Many are unaware of the challenges military families face daily. If you’re looking to make a difference, the ASYMCA provides opportunities to volunteer, collaborate, and support. Visit their website at www.asymcahi.org or contact their administrative offices at (808) 448-1972.

Whether you’re considering volunteering your time, making a donation, or partnering with them, the Armed Services YMCA is eager to welcome your support.