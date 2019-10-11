Support your local nerds at GeekCraft Expo

The inaugural GeekCraft Expo HAWAI‘I, a curated market featuring handmade geek goods by local crafters and makers, debuts this weekend, Oct 12-13, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The event is family-friendly with free kid’s activities and admission is free if you pre-register.

Also debuting, and being held in conjunction with GeekCraft Expo, is Da Kine Indy Publishing festival, a celebration of all things indy and published. Special guests include John and Matthew Yuan, indy comic book creators and mainstream actors (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) Lastly, GeekCraft Expo will be hosting a 3-hr presentation and Q&A by executive producer Ken F. Levin (AMC’s Preacher, Amazon’s The Boys) on how comics have taken Hollywood by storm. This event will be held on Saturday, Oct 12 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and is ticketed separately ($20 advance, $30 at door) through Eventbrite.

Website: www.geekcraftexpo.com