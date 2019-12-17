Support Helps Honolulu Habitat for Humanity Build Homes for More Families

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Habitat for Humanity is one of the local organizations that will benefit from The Sony Open’s support of Friends of Hawaii Charities.

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity built and handed over keys to 6 homes in 2019 and is gearing up to build more, with the help of donations, and volunteer workers.

Deputy Director TJ Joseph was a home recipient who now helps other local families get their dream home.

You can support with a donation or by becoming a volunteer.

To apply for a home, there will be an informational session coming up in April.

For more information, visit www.honoluluhabitat.org