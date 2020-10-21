Support Domestic Violence Action Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON is partnering with the Domestic Violence Action Center

to highlight the problem during the pandemic as DVAC marks 30 years of helping survivors.

DVAC was established in 1991 with a staff of two. Fast forward 30 years and now it is

a thriving agency with over 50 full-time staff members with a longstanding legacy of assisting hundreds of women and families in need.

Past Board of Director Members for DVAC, Cora Weston and Bill Harrison talked about the need for different community sectors to come together to address violence.

This year’s theme for DVAC will be “Pearls of Hope in a Sea of Change,” as the pearl is the customary 30-year anniversary gift, and a sea of change is what we are all enduring, thanks to COVID-19. Special merchandise will be available to honor the agency’s servant leadership and live as a testament to support the agency. The sale of the products will help raise desperately needed funds to sustain the important work.

DVAC will be selling special merchandise for their 30th Anniversary. Pegge Hopper donated a work of art that will be featured on stylish pouches. And Maui Divers Jewelry will give DVAC 50% of the sale on certain jewelry items purchased online. Just go to their website and click: https://www.mauidivers.com/collections/dvachawaii

KHON2 and DVAC will be airing two important programs. On Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30, there will be a Town Hall on Domestic Violence in Hawaii. It’s called “Hostage at Home” because many are not safe in their own homes. Then, the next day, KHON will air “Peace for Everyone,” a benefit concert and fundraiser for DVAC. Don’t miss Thursday, October 22, from 7 to 8 pm.

Website: https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/