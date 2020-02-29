Super American Circus Hits Blaisdell

The Super American Circus takes over the Blaisdell Arena this weekend starting tonight.
The public can expect to see a new show with acts that have never performed in Hawaii before. This is the biggest and best show ever with acts from “America’s Got Talent,” Ringling Bros and Cirque du Soleil. Tuffy Nicholas is presenting six shows this weekend running through Sunday. The public can purchase tickets at www.superamericancircus.com and at the Blaisdell Box Office. And you can obtain free kids tickets at 7-11 Stores. The free kids ticket allows one free child with every paid adult.