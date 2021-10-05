Sunset Cruise & Live Music on The Vida Mia Yacht

The Vida Mia is a 61-foot wooden yacht that has sailed from California to Hawaii to offer a day or night of fun off the coast of Waikiki. With beautiful backdrops, this historic vessel offers tour packages and now even live entertainment. Starting this Friday, ‘Vida Mia Live’ is setting sail with a sunset cruise, offering drinks and pupus (light appetizers) to guests along with live entertainment. The talented Keilana and Ashton Nicolas will be onboard this Friday.

Get your tickets at creativenativeshi.com/events. And of you want more info, visit thevidamia.com