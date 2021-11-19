Sun Dog Kennel Hosts Family-Friendly Activities Year Round

Honolulu (KHON2) – Sun Dog Kennel houses many activities year-round for Alaskan residents and visitors to experience.

Family owned and operated in Alaska, the Sun Dog Kennel teaches guests how they prepare their Alaskan dogs for year-round activities.

“Here at Sun Dog Kennel, guests will visit an authentic Alaskan log cabin, meet the dogs, see a demonstration of sled harnessing and mushing preparation. They will also learn about the winter training program to see how we get these dogs ready for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, held annually in March,” says Gerlad Sousa, Owner of Sun Dog Kennel.

Not only will guests learn alot about what it takes to train sled dogs, they will also get a hands-on experience unlike any other.

Sousa says, “We have been popular with many, as we offer a unique sled dog ride on local trails through some beautiful and peaceful sceneries in Talkeetna. Then, guests will also get a chance to hold and play with our future champions, the puppies.”

To book a tour at Sun Dog Kennel, guests are encouraged to do so via their official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into Anchorage from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

