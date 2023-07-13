Revolusun is offering a Home Battery Rewards Program that has attractive incentives and has received positive feedback received since its launch. Living808 met up with Eric Carlson, Co-Founder of Revolusun, to get an update on the program’s success and to learn more about the savings incentives available to participants.

The program, which aims to promote the adoption of home battery systems, offers upfront and annual incentives. Carlson expressed his delight at the higher-than-expected sign-up rate, with numerous individuals enrolling their batteries. The upfront incentive amount, which was previously discussed, has exceeded initial projections.

Carlson reminded viewers that the incentives are tiered based on the number of batteries in the system. For a single-battery setup, participants can expect an upfront payment ranging from $3,700 to $7,000. Those with two batteries may receive $7,600 to $13,600, while three-battery systems could yield $12,200 to $20,000. These upfront payments are in addition to the monthly savings derived from solar energy.

The Home Battery Rewards Program offers multiple benefits; participants reported that their systems functioned flawlessly and earned them incentives each month. The battery backup also ensures uninterrupted power supply during grid outages, providing peace of mind to homeowners.

Carlson clarified the eligibility criteria for the program, sharing that the upfront incentive applies solely to Oahu. Residents of Maui and the Big Island can still enroll and receive monthly credits for the 10-year program but will not qualify for the upfront incentive. To participate, homeowners must have a Powerwall battery, the only approved battery for the program. They also need to have their system enrolled by one of the four participating solar contractors and submit the energy storage permit between July 1, 2021, and August 14, 2023.

To learn more about the Home Battery Rewards Program, visit Revolusun’s website at revolusun.com. The website features an informative animation video that provides detailed information about the program.

You can also contact Revolusun’s specialists at 808.748.8888.